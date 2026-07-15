Mountain Man Days - Savery

Join us for Mountain Man Days, a celebration of Wyoming’s rich mountain heritage, frontier traditions, and the enduring spirit of those who explored, worked, and lived among the mountains. This special event offers a unique opportunity to experience history through hands-on workshops, demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and stories that bring the past to life.

We are proud to host a special tribute honoring the life and legacy of Wyoming mountain man Jim Baker. Join us as we celebrate his contributions, adventures, and the lasting impact he made on Wyoming’s rich mountain man heritage.

Friday 9:00 - 3:00

Special Workshops (Registration Required)

Begin the weekend by learning traditional skills through a variety of hands-on workshops. Participants can step back in time and experience the crafts and techniques that were essential to early mountain life, including pickle making, mule packing, wool crafting, sourdough bread making, sauerkraut making, and blacksmithing.

Saturday 10:00 - 3:00

Activities & Demonstrations (Free to the Public)

Spend the day exploring family-friendly activities, demonstrations, and historical experiences for all ages. Discover the skills, tools, and traditions of the mountain men through engaging presentations, interactive displays, and opportunities to connect with history in a fun and memorable way. Food trucks will be available throughout the day, offering a variety of food options available for purchase.

Sunday 8:30 - 1:00

Pancake Breakfast & Guided Trek (Free to the Public)

Wrap up the weekend with a delicious pancake breakfast followed by a guided trek through the landscape that reflects the rugged beauty and adventure of Wyoming’s mountain heritage.

Come celebrate the traditions, stories, and skills of the past with friends, family, and fellow history enthusiasts. Mountain Man Days is a weekend of discovery, connection, and appreciation for the people who helped shape Wyoming’s history.

