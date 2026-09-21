Meet the Teams - Jackson

Come join the PAW-ty!

Ever wondered what it's like to be a therapy animal team? Curious about becoming one? Or just want to meet some of the amazing people and animals who make up Teton County Pet Partners?

Join us for an opportunity to meet our therapy animal teams, board members, evaluators, and prospective teams. Come ask questions, make connections, eat some snacks, grab some schwag, and get to know our Pet Partners community!

Thinking of bringing your dog? Well behaved dogs who are comfortable around a large group of other dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash! Warning to our furry friends: the building floors are made of sealed concrete and can be scary to some (looking for rug sponsorships).

Come meet the teams, make some friends, and get your PAW-ty on!