Meet the Local Candidates of Albany County - Laramie
Meet the Local Candidates of Albany County - Laramie
**Meet the Local Candidates — Albany County 2026**
**They Want Your Vote. Ask Them Why.**
Join the University of Wyoming Staff Senate, ASUW, and Faculty Senate on October 28, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., at the UW Arts & Sciences Building Auditorium for a free, nonpartisan candidate forum.
Hear directly from candidates running for city, county, and state offices ahead of the November 3 election. Audience members can submit questions for candidates during the moderated forum, scheduled from 5:30–7:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity to meet the candidates.
**Free and open to the public. No registration required.**
Arts & Sciences Auditorium
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UW Staff Senate , UW Faculty Senate, UW ASUW
(307) 766-5300
staffsen@uwyo.edu
Arts & Sciences Auditorium
1000 E. University Ave.Laramie, Wyoming 82071