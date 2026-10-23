Meet the Local Candidates of Albany County - Laramie

**Meet the Local Candidates — Albany County 2026**

**They Want Your Vote. Ask Them Why.**

Join the University of Wyoming Staff Senate, ASUW, and Faculty Senate on October 28, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., at the UW Arts & Sciences Building Auditorium for a free, nonpartisan candidate forum.

Hear directly from candidates running for city, county, and state offices ahead of the November 3 election. Audience members can submit questions for candidates during the moderated forum, scheduled from 5:30–7:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity to meet the candidates.

**Free and open to the public. No registration required.**