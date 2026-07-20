Meet and Greet with Artist John Grade - Jackson

Join The Center and Jackson Hole Public Art for a meet and greet with John Grade, the selected artist for the Center for the Arts 20th Anniversary Park Installation in 2027.

John Grade is bringing a major outdoor art installation to The Center Amphitheater that pays homage to Jackson's relationship between the natural environment and the humans that inhabit it. The piece – to be installed in the summer of 2027 – will feature a suspended net across The Center Amphitheater with a constellation of elements that will evoke both the complex anatomy of a tree as well as the larger composition of a forest.

Grade will be at The Center Park Tent to meet members of the community and share more about the inspiration behind the project, including what drew him to Jackson, the region's wildfire ecology, and the creative vision and technical challenges involved in bringing the installation to life. Brief remarks at 6:00 PM will be followed by 10-15 minutes of Q&A.