Lightwire Theater's THE ADVANTURES OF TORTOISE AND HARE: THE NEXT GENERATION - Casper

We begin with Aesop’s classic fable of The Tortoise and Hare but continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions. Smartphones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in a whole new kind of race, where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line? With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling, and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

