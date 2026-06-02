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League of Women Voters Laramie City Council Candidate Forum

League of Women Voters Laramie City Council Candidate Forum

The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Laramie (LWVL) and the Albany County Public Library (ACPL) are sponsoring Albany County General Election Candidate Forums on Thursday evenings, September 3, 10, 17, 24, October 1, 8, from 7 – 9 pm. These will be hybrid events, in-person at ACPL (310 S 8th St) and live streamed online and available for viewing afterwards on the ACPL, wyominglwv.org websites. This is a great way to learn about each candidate's stances and motivations for running and to ask questions.

September 3, Laramie City Council; September 10, Albany County Commissioners, Albany County Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer; September 17, Albany County Sheriff, Coroner, Attorney, Clerk of District Court; September 24, Albany County School Board; October 1, Wyoming House of Representatives and Wyoming Senate; October 8, Albany County Fire District, Hospital Board of Trustees and Laramie Rivers Conservation District.

Albany County Public Library Large Meeting Room
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Albany County Public Library and League of Women Voters
info@acplwy.org
acplwy.org/lwvforums
Albany County Public Library Large Meeting Room
310 S 8th St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070