League of Women Voters Laramie City Council Candidate Forum

The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Laramie (LWVL) and the Albany County Public Library (ACPL) are sponsoring Albany County General Election Candidate Forums on Thursday evenings, September 3, 10, 17, 24, October 1, 8, from 7 – 9 pm. These will be hybrid events, in-person at ACPL (310 S 8th St) and live streamed online and available for viewing afterwards on the ACPL, wyominglwv.org websites. This is a great way to learn about each candidate's stances and motivations for running and to ask questions.

September 3, Laramie City Council; September 10, Albany County Commissioners, Albany County Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer; September 17, Albany County Sheriff, Coroner, Attorney, Clerk of District Court; September 24, Albany County School Board; October 1, Wyoming House of Representatives and Wyoming Senate; October 8, Albany County Fire District, Hospital Board of Trustees and Laramie Rivers Conservation District.