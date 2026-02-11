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Le Cirque de Minuit | Auditions - Jackson

Le Cirque de Minuit | Auditions - Jackson

Tumbleweed Creative Arts is bringing burlesque back to the Pink Garter Theatre for its fourth production, Le Cirque de Minuit — “the midnight circus.” This season’s show draws inspiration from the Gilded Age of the late 1870s through the 1890s, and the team is looking for performers and creators to help bring that world to life.

All genders and experience levels are welcome, and no prior theater experience is required. Organizers are seeking dancers, singers, and dynamic community members interested in performing, as well as artists who would like to propose choreography or original work.

Auditions
Saturday, November 14, 5–7 p.m.
Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Location: Pink Garter Theatre

Participants must be 18 or older. Auditions will include learning and demonstrating movement, with opportunities for singing and comedic improv or dialogue.

The production will feature eight performances across February 10–13 and February 17–20, with shows beginning at 8 p.m.

Interested in participating or know someone who might be? Share the opportunity with your community, members, and creative networks.

Questions? Email burlesque@tcajh.org.

Pink Garter Theatre
05:00 PM - 12:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tumbleweed Creative Arts
info@tcajh.org
https://tumbleweedcreativearts.org/
Pink Garter Theatre
50 W Broadway #2nd
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://tumbleweedcreativearts.org/pages/about-us