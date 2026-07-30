Laramie Urban Sketching Club (Every Saturday)

The Laramie Urban Sketchers group meets every Saturday at a new location to draw our surroundings. Previous meet-ups have been Downtown Laramie, Laramie Parks, the Wyoming Women's History Museum, local cafes, etc.

We draw the architechture, people, objects, and events around us for two hours, then meet back up to admire everyone's work and talk about our sketching that day.

It's a welcoming group with members of all ages and skill levels. Our goal is to document Laramie with our sketchbooks, and build a friendly community of people who like to make art together!

Join our facebook group, follow us on instagram, or sign up for our mailing list to receive updates on our previous and upcoming meet-ups!

Facebook: Laramie Urban Sketchers

Instagram: urbansketcherswyoming

mailing list: https://forms.gle/dNtpXZJ5CECtJ29z7