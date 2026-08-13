Laramie League of Women Voters Showing of Iron Jawed Angels - Laramie

The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters of Laramie for a showing of the film “Iron Jawed Angels” at 4 pm, Thursday August 20 at the Albany County Public Library. This 2004 film is an American historical drama focusing on the American women's suffrage movement during the 1910s and follows women's suffrage leaders Alice Paul and Lucy Burns as they use nonviolent tactics in the fight to grant women the right to vote, and the backlash they received. The film is being shown in honor of the 106th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote in August of 1920. It reminds us of the sacrifices women made to gain the right to vote and the importance of voting in this election year.