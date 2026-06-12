Laramie League of Women Voters and Albany County Public Library Non-partisan Primary Election Candidate Forum - Laramie City Council
Laramie League of Women Voters and Albany County Public Library Non-partisan Primary Election Candidate Forum - Laramie City Council
The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Laramie (LWVL) and the Albany County Public Library (ACPL) are sponsoring Albany County Primary Election Candidate Forums on Thursday evenings at 7 pm. June 25 features candidates for Laramie City Council. This is hybrid event, in-person at ACPL (310 S 8th St), live streamed and available for viewing afterwards on the ACPL, wyominglwv.org websites. This is a great way to learn about each candidate's stances and motivations for running and to ask questions. See the full forum schedule at acpl.org.
Albany County Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Laramie & Albany County Public Library
laramie@wyominglwv.org
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070