Laramie League of Women Voters and Albany County Public Library Non-partisan Primary Election Candidate Forum - Albany County Clerk

The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Laramie (LWVL) and the Albany County Public Library (ACPL) are sponsoring Albany County Primary Election Candidate Forums on Thursday evenings at 7 pm. July 2 features candidates for Albany County Clerk, Coroner, Treasurer and Clerk of District Court. This is hybrid event, in-person at ACPL (310 S 8th St), live streamed and available for viewing afterwards on the ACPL, wyominglwv.org websites. This is a great way to learn about each candidate's stances and motivations for running and to ask questions. See the full forum schedule at acpl.org.