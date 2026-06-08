Laramie Brewfest

We are excited to host the largest beer tasting event in town again this summer on July 11th. We’ll have lots of tasty and usual beers and seltzers for you to taste!

VIP: 11:30am

General Admission: 1:30pm

Band Lineup: House of Cards and Cavalry

Food trucks/vendors: Salt & Spice, Turo, Queso’s Kitchen, and Altitude Chophouse (food not included in ticket price)

Brewfest is Laramie Main Street’s Largest fundraiser. So not only do you get to try all the malt beverages you could desire but your ticket goes towards a projects and services that keep Downtown Laramie thriving.

See details at laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest