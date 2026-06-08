Laramie Brewfest
Laramie Brewfest
We are excited to host the largest beer tasting event in town again this summer on July 11th. We’ll have lots of tasty and usual beers and seltzers for you to taste!
VIP: 11:30am
General Admission: 1:30pm
Band Lineup: House of Cards and Cavalry
Food trucks/vendors: Salt & Spice, Turo, Queso’s Kitchen, and Altitude Chophouse (food not included in ticket price)
Brewfest is Laramie Main Street’s Largest fundraiser. So not only do you get to try all the malt beverages you could desire but your ticket goes towards a projects and services that keep Downtown Laramie thriving.
See details at laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest
Depot Park
$40-$55
11:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
LMSA
307-760-3555
downtownlaramie@gmail.com