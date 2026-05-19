© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Laramie Audubon Presentation: Celebrating Nature Through Birds

Laramie Audubon Presentation: Celebrating Nature Through Birds

Join Daly Edmunds, Policy and Outreach Director for Audubon Rockies, as she leads us on a journey through time – from the days of such abundance that passenger pigeons darkened the sky to canaries serving as sentinels in the mines that built our cities. As we get more disconnected from nature, this event will bring to light how birds can inspire and bring together communities. Social time begins at 6:30 pm, program at 7:00 pm.

Trinity Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/
Trinity Lutheran Church
107 S 7th Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070