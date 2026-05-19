Laramie Audubon Presentation: Celebrating Nature Through Birds

Join Daly Edmunds, Policy and Outreach Director for Audubon Rockies, as she leads us on a journey through time – from the days of such abundance that passenger pigeons darkened the sky to canaries serving as sentinels in the mines that built our cities. As we get more disconnected from nature, this event will bring to light how birds can inspire and bring together communities. Social time begins at 6:30 pm, program at 7:00 pm.