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Laramie Audubon Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Laramie Audubon Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Join us for our Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt. Learn about Halloween animals and take home some treats. Meet at the Washington Park Bandshell, E Sheridan St and S 18th St, Laramie.

Washington Park Bandshell in Laramie
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/
Washington Park Bandshell in Laramie
17th & Rainbow
Laramie, Wyoming 82070