Laramie Audubon Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt
Laramie Audubon Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt
Join us for our Kids & Families Spooky Scavenger Hunt. Learn about Halloween animals and take home some treats. Meet at the Washington Park Bandshell, E Sheridan St and S 18th St, Laramie.
Washington Park Bandshell in Laramie
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
Washington Park Bandshell in Laramie
17th & RainbowLaramie, Wyoming 82070