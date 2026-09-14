© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Sage-Grouse and Bats

Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Sage-Grouse and Bats

Presentations by small grant recipients on their research on the effect of predators on Greater Sage-Grouse population dynamics and how bats respond to forestry management practices in the face of increased wildfire intensity.

Trinity Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/
Trinity Lutheran Church
107 S 7th Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070