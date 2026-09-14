Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Sage-Grouse and Bats
Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Sage-Grouse and Bats
Presentations by small grant recipients on their research on the effect of predators on Greater Sage-Grouse population dynamics and how bats respond to forestry management practices in the face of increased wildfire intensity.
Trinity Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
107 S 7th StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070