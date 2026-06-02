Korean War flight nurse to be honored with Ambassador for Peace Medal at Wyoming Capitol - Cheyenne

More than 70 years after Capt. Jonita Ruth Bovee Bonham cared for wounded service members during the Korean War, her service and sacrifice will be honored at the Wyoming State Capitol. Bonham will be recognized with the Republic of Korea's Ambassador for Peace Medal during a ceremony Sept. 17, 2026, in Cheyenne. Her daughter, Renee Bovee, will accept the medal on her behalf. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon; Gilhyun Lee, Patriots and Veterans Affairs attaché with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Washington, D.C.; and representatives from Vet to Vet Tennessee are expected to participate in the presentation.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal is presented by the Republic of Korea to veterans who served during the Korean War. The medal is a way for the Korean people to thank American veterans who helped defend South Korea during the war. With help from the women's military museum in Arlington, Virginia, the organization located Bonham and learned more about her military service.

Honoring Bonham is also an opportunity to find other women who served during the Korean War before their stories are lost. The Sept. 17 ceremony will bring together representatives from Wyoming, the Republic of Korea, veterans and Bonham's family to remember her service and recognize the lasting bond between the United States and South Korea.