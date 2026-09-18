Workshop on Key Financial Documents Every Small Business Should Know - Douglas
Workshop on Key Financial Documents Every Small Business Should Know - Douglas
In this practical and easy-to-understand workshop, small business owners and entrepreneurs will learn the essential financial management tools used by successful businesses. From budgeting and bookkeeping to financial statements and business financing, this session breaks down complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights.
Participants will also explore how financial statements such as profit and loss reports, balance sheets, and cash flow statements guide decision-making and reveal a business’s financial health. The session will also cover funding options, including loans, lines of credit, and strategies lenders evaluate when considering financing.
Eastern Wyoming College
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
Eastern Wyoming College
800 S Windriver DrDouglas, Wyoming 82633