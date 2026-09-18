Workshop on Key Financial Documents Every Small Business Should Know - Douglas

In this practical and easy-to-understand workshop, small business owners and entrepreneurs will learn the essential financial management tools used by successful businesses. From budgeting and bookkeeping to financial statements and business financing, this session breaks down complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights.

Participants will also explore how financial statements such as profit and loss reports, balance sheets, and cash flow statements guide decision-making and reveal a business’s financial health. The session will also cover funding options, including loans, lines of credit, and strategies lenders evaluate when considering financing.