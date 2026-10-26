Jane Perkins and Terry Garrison Pure Country - Sheridan
Jane Perkins and Terry Garrison Pure Country - Sheridan
We are so pleased to welcome back Jane Perkins and Terry Garrison for an hour of Pure Country. This well-known duo always arrives with a playlist not to be missed! The historic 1911 venue with its great acoustics provides both great sound and environment. Come on in, pick up a program, and sit wherever you like. The concert is free with donations toward the Sheridan College Music Scholarship.
First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
100 W. Works St.Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
godworks100@gmail.com