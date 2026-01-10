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Jackson Hole 2045: Anticipating the Climate Transition - Jackson

Jackson Hole 2045: Anticipating the Climate Transition - Jackson

An interactive evening event with University of Wyoming researchers who investigate the region's future climate trends and their impacts.
Are you curious about how the changing climate will impact Jackson Hole in the future? A team of researchers at the University of Wyoming have been studying this question, and now they are looking for input from the community. Come to hear what the latest climate and hydrological projections for the region can tell us about the future, learn more about these tools and ask us anything, and then help us understand how different climate futures might affect you and your family.

St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming WyACT project
https://www.uwyo.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/wyact/events/jackson_hole_2045.html
St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
170 Glenwood Street
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307-733-2603 Ext. 103
haley@stjohnsjackson.org
https://www.stjohnsjackson.org/