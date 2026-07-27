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Jackson Community Annual Rummage Sale at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole

Jackson Community Annual Rummage Sale at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole’s largest annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 8, at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, 1251 S. Park Loop Road. A community favorite for 20 years, the sale offers a wide range of merchandise from designer adult and baby clothing to top brand tools, furniture, bedding, bicycles and sporting equipment.

Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
307.- 734-0388
info@pcjh.org
http:/pcjh.org

Artist Group Info

bcasey@caseysayre.com
Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
1251 South Park Loop Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001