Jackson Community Annual Rummage Sale at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
Jackson Community Annual Rummage Sale at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole’s largest annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 8, at Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, 1251 S. Park Loop Road. A community favorite for 20 years, the sale offers a wide range of merchandise from designer adult and baby clothing to top brand tools, furniture, bedding, bicycles and sporting equipment.
Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
307.- 734-0388
info@pcjh.org
Artist Group Info
bcasey@caseysayre.com
Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole
1251 South Park Loop RoadJackson, Wyoming 83001