Hurting, Healing, Hoping: A Trio of Medical Operas - Laramie
Hurting, Healing, Hoping: A Trio of Medical Operas - Laramie
The world premiere of three, 20-minute operas staged at the Gryphon Theatre in Laramie and created by a local writer to engage all people, whatever their backgrounds, in exploring together the physical and mental challenges confronted by patients and providers, while featuring some of the finest musicians in our region with all proceeds supporting Laramie’s Downtown Clinic.
LPCC Gryphon Theatre
$20.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming
307-766-4121
uwpres@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
Jeffrey A. Lockwood
lockwood@uwyo.edu