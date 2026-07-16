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Hurting, Healing, Hoping: A Trio of Medical Operas - Laramie

Hurting, Healing, Hoping: A Trio of Medical Operas - Laramie

The world premiere of three, 20-minute operas staged at the Gryphon Theatre in Laramie and created by a local writer to engage all people, whatever their backgrounds, in exploring together the physical and mental challenges confronted by patients and providers, while featuring some of the finest musicians in our region with all proceeds supporting Laramie’s Downtown Clinic.

LPCC Gryphon Theatre
$20.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming
307-766-4121
uwpres@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/president/

Artist Group Info

Jeffrey A. Lockwood
lockwood@uwyo.edu
LPCC Gryphon Theatre
710 E. Garfield St.
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
http://www.gryphontheatre.org