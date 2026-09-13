How to Eat Like a President - Cheyenne
How to Eat Like a President - Cheyenne
Join Bennett Rea, creator and host of Cookin’ with Congress, for an evening of presidential history, stories, and a dinner inspired by five presidents featured in the America 250 Exhibit. Enjoy dishes from Theodore Roosevelt’s bison sirloin tip roast to William Taft’s date pie.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
$90-$105
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey AveCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org