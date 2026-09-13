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How to Eat Like a President - Cheyenne

How to Eat Like a President - Cheyenne

Join Bennett Rea, creator and host of Cookin’ with Congress, for an evening of presidential history, stories, and a dinner inspired by five presidents featured in the America 250 Exhibit. Enjoy dishes from Theodore Roosevelt’s bison sirloin tip roast to William Taft’s date pie.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
$90-$105
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org