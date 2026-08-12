Homesteader Days - Powell

On September 12th from 10am – 3pm the streets surrounding the Homesteader Museum will come alive with bustling steam tractors, smells from fresh popped kettle corn, and music from the Rewinders.

-Vehicle Visions car/truck/tractor show hosted at the Eagles’ Aerie #2426.

-Artisans, vendors, and food trucks! Demonstrators will show visitors memories of yesteryear.

-Kids games/activities will fill the air with laughter.

-Starting at 10am and ending at 2:30pm, the museum will be having a silent auction.

-Free root beer floats are handed out from 12:30pm – 1:15pm.

-Starting at 1:30pm, the Ruby Hopkin Commemorative Pie Auction begins.

