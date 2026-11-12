Holiday Gala Concerts: GREAT JOY! - Laramie

On Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 13 at 3:00pm the University of Wyoming Department of Music will share its annual Holiday Gala Concerts in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. This performance, entitled "Great Joy!," showcases traditional holiday favorites as well as new songs sure to beget nostalgia simultaneously with heartfelt joy. This performance features the University of Wyoming Choirs and Wind Symphony, conducted by O'Neil Jones, Brian C. Murray, and Matthew Schlomer.