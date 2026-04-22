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HIP HEALTH WORKSHOP with Erica Hunter - Jackson

HIP HEALTH WORKSHOP with Erica Hunter - Jackson

Happy Hips, Help your Hips! Please join Dr. Erica Hunter, PT for a workshop designed to help you inhabit your hips with greater ease, comfort, and joy. Come with questions, leave with solutions tailored to help you understand how your hips work and how to help them work better for you. Comfortable clothes that you can move freely in are encouraged. All are welcome. Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
$25
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/