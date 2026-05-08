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Heart Mountain Community Hike - Powell

Heart Mountain Community Hike - Powell

You’re invited to join The Nature Conservancy’s annual guided community hike to the summit of Heart Mountain, in the Cody/Powell area! Enjoy panoramic views, spring wildflowers and wildlife watching on the eight-mile round-trip hike at Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve.

No advance registration is needed, and all are welcome at this free event.

Please note that the hike is strenuous.

Follow signs from the entrance of the preserve to the trailhead parking lot. Please be prepared for varied weather conditions, and remember that Heart Mountain is in bear country.

Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/events/wyoming-celebration-red-canyon-ranch/
Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
1357 Road 22
Powell, Wyoming 82435
307-754-8446
emily.buckles@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/heart-mountain-ranch/