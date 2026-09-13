Haunted Happy Hour with Mike Kassel - Cheyenne
Haunted Happy Hour with Mike Kassel - Cheyenne
Join us for a spooky Discover and Discuss Night at the Old West Museum! Curator Mike Kassel will share some of the darker, stranger, and downright spooky stories from Cheyenne’s past. Hear tales of local legends, mysterious happenings, and the history that might just give you chills.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey AveCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org