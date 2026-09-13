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Haunted Happy Hour with Mike Kassel - Cheyenne

Haunted Happy Hour with Mike Kassel - Cheyenne

Join us for a spooky Discover and Discuss Night at the Old West Museum! Curator Mike Kassel will share some of the darker, stranger, and downright spooky stories from Cheyenne’s past. Hear tales of local legends, mysterious happenings, and the history that might just give you chills.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org