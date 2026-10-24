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Halloween Concert for the Kids - Jackson

Halloween Concert for the Kids - Jackson

Join the Jackson Hole Community Band for an afternoon of spooky tunes and Halloween fun! Costumes are encouraged for this all-ages concert, featuring festive music and an Addams Family Theme sing-along. A fun way to kick off Halloween before an evening of trick-or-treating!

Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson Hole Community Band
3072496649
office@jhcband.org
https://jhcband.org
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org