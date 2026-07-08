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Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour - Laramie

Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour - Laramie

As part of America's 250th celebration, this year's Laramie annual free walking tour honors military and home front service during WWI, with gravesites to be visited chosen to represent those who served in the "Great War", most of whom are named on the refurbished WWI monument located on the Albany County Courthouse NE corner. Jointly sponsored by the Albany County Historical Society, Laramie Plains Museum, and city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department. Submitted by Judy Knight, ACHS member, Find ACHS at facebook.com/albanycountyhistoricalsociety

Annual Laramie Greenhill Cemetery Free Walking Tour
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Albany County Historical Society
wyoachs@gmail.com
https://www.wyoachs.com/

Artist Group Info

je.judy@gmail.com
Annual Laramie Greenhill Cemetery Free Walking Tour
1912 E. cusye
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
https://www.wyoachs.com/