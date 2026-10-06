GEAR UP Grand Opening: BMX Demos and Raffle - Casper

The Science Zone invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. at 222 E. Collins Drive in Casper. The celebration will feature bike demonstrations and family fun in partnership with the Mike Sedar BMX Club.

Brought to Casper with sponsorship support from Jonah Bank, GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes will remain at The Science Zone through January 8, 2027.

The celebration will also feature a raffle for a BMX bike valued at $800, being built by Rayn Weis of First Gear Fast. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Each Science Zone member who attends the grand opening will receive one complimentary raffle ticket.

The Science Zone thanks the Mike Sedar BMX Club and Rayn Weis of First Gear Fast for helping bring the excitement of bicycling to the community. Learn more about First Gear Fast at firstgearfast.com.

Community members and local media are invited to attend the celebration. For event information and raffle details, contact The Science Zone at (307) 473-9663 or visit thesciencezone.org.

GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes was developed by Carnegie Science Center (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and produced in partnership with Sciencenter.