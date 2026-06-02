Fused Glass Open Studio - Casper

Every month, we’re hosting glass art workshops at The NIC, rotating between stained and fused every other month!

On Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 10 AM - 1 PM, create your own piece of fused glass art from your imagination or from our collection of designs!

This workshop is for ages 16 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Monthly Studio Fee: $5 for Members and $10 for Not-Yet-Members

Material fee varies by size

Limited spots are available, so register today by calling The NIC at 307-235-5247 during admission hours or email education@thenic.org.