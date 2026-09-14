From Innovation to Impact: How to Compete for USDA SBIR/STTR Funding - Webinar
From Innovation to Impact: How to Compete for USDA SBIR/STTR Funding - Webinar
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s SBIR/STTR programs fund innovative technologies. Join Wyoming SBDC Network and Impact307 for a live conversation with Dr. Erika Kraus, USDA NIFA SBIR/STTR Program Coordinator, as she shares what has changed since reauthorization, where current opportunities exist, and what it takes to develop a competitive proposal.
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu