© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

From Innovation to Impact: How to Compete for USDA SBIR/STTR Funding - Webinar

From Innovation to Impact: How to Compete for USDA SBIR/STTR Funding - Webinar

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s SBIR/STTR programs fund innovative technologies. Join Wyoming SBDC Network and Impact307 for a live conversation with Dr. Erika Kraus, USDA NIFA SBIR/STTR Program Coordinator, as she shares what has changed since reauthorization, where current opportunities exist, and what it takes to develop a competitive proposal.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org