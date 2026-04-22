From Idea to Compelling Business Model - Webinar
From Idea to Compelling Business Model - Webinar
Do you have an idea for a small business and are curious about how to make it a reality?
Join the WY Small Business Development Center online to discover how to take the next step in your adventure. In this session you will be introduced to the Business Model Canvas framework, a tool designed to help entrepreneurs create a clear picture of their concept, and be able to convey it to others.
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu