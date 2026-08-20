Foundations of Son Cubano - Jackson
Foundations of Son Cubano - Jackson
Explore the roots of Son Cubano, the Cuban dance style that helped shape salsa. Over three weeks, Kristina will guide you through its foundational steps, rhythms, and movements, building a foundation you can carry onto the dance floor.
Learn more and sign up at dwjh.org/workshops.
Dancers' Workshop
Every week through Nov 18, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org