Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert - Casper

FESTIVAL CHOIR & ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2026

The choir will present a variety of works with accompaniments from piano to full orchestra. Members of the Oil City Slickers Barbershoppers and the Casper Civic Chorale will present works, and the joint choirs and orchestra will perform Craig Courtney’s arrangement of “O Holy Night.” the Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir will play gathering music, starting at 7:00 p.m.

For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 267-8606.