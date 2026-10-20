© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert - Casper

Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert - Casper

FESTIVAL CHOIR & ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2026

The choir will present a variety of works with accompaniments from piano to full orchestra. Members of the Oil City Slickers Barbershoppers and the Casper Civic Chorale will present works, and the joint choirs and orchestra will perform Craig Courtney’s arrangement of “O Holy Night.” the Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir will play gathering music, starting at 7:00 p.m.

For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 267-8606.

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
Feww Will Offerinf
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Festival Choir
3072678606
Artcorewy@aol.com

Artist Group Info

artcorewy@aol.com
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
318 East 6th Street
Casper, Wyoming 82601