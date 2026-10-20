Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert - Casper
Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert - Casper
FESTIVAL CHOIR & ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2026
The choir will present a variety of works with accompaniments from piano to full orchestra. Members of the Oil City Slickers Barbershoppers and the Casper Civic Chorale will present works, and the joint choirs and orchestra will perform Craig Courtney’s arrangement of “O Holy Night.” the Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir will play gathering music, starting at 7:00 p.m.
For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 267-8606.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
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07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Festival Choir
3072678606
Artcorewy@aol.com
Artist Group Info
artcorewy@aol.com
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
318 East 6th StreetCasper, Wyoming 82601