© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Featherside Chat on Stealing from Birds - Wilson

Featherside Chat on Stealing from Birds - Wilson

A bald eagle chortling to its mate along the Snake River inspired a new violin concerto. Join violinist Holly Mulcahy, concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, for the story behind Stealing from Birds and the eagles, crows and ravens woven into its music. Meet TRC’s resident raptors up close. Free, but registration is required at tetonraptorcenter.org.

Teton Raptor Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teton Raptor Center
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
https://www.tetonraptorcenter.org

Artist Group Info

amy@tetonraptorcenter.org
Teton Raptor Center
5450 W. HWY 22
Wilson, Wyoming 83014
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
https://www.tetonraptorcenter.org/programs