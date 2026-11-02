Featherside Chat on Stealing from Birds - Wilson
Featherside Chat on Stealing from Birds - Wilson
A bald eagle chortling to its mate along the Snake River inspired a new violin concerto. Join violinist Holly Mulcahy, concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, for the story behind Stealing from Birds and the eagles, crows and ravens woven into its music. Meet TRC’s resident raptors up close. Free, but registration is required at tetonraptorcenter.org.
Teton Raptor Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Teton Raptor Center
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
Artist Group Info
amy@tetonraptorcenter.org
Teton Raptor Center
5450 W. HWY 22Wilson, Wyoming 83014
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org