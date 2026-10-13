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Fall Musical Adventures at Teton County Library - Jackson

Fall Musical Adventures at Teton County Library - Jackson

This fall, we’re thrilled to welcome Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich for her first-ever fall residency in Jackson, bringing joyful energy and musical adventures to the season. Join Ms. Meaghan for a fun, informative and engaging music session for young children and their adult caretakers. Come sing, move, explore and make music together!

Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org

Artist Group Info

guadalupe@gtmf.org
Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
125 Virginian Lane
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
(307)733-2164
info@tclib.org
tclib.org