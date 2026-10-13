Fall Musical Adventures at Teton County Library - Jackson
Fall Musical Adventures at Teton County Library - Jackson
This fall, we’re thrilled to welcome Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich for her first-ever fall residency in Jackson, bringing joyful energy and musical adventures to the season. Join Ms. Meaghan for a fun, informative and engaging music session for young children and their adult caretakers. Come sing, move, explore and make music together!
Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Artist Group Info
guadalupe@gtmf.org
Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
125 Virginian LaneJackson, Wyoming 83001
(307)733-2164
info@tclib.org