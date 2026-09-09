Fall Festival at Old Shell Store - Shell

A free family afternoon at the foot of Shell Canyon, out in the backyard at the Old Shell Store.

Hay rides through the Shell valley with the Shell Valley Volunteer Fire Department. A petting zoo with goats, sheep and friends. Free face painting by Benjiporn Helburn. Pumpkin bowling, axe throwing and backyard games.

Live music featuring Holland Dotson.

The kitchen is serving dinner, there's local beer on tap, and the bakery makes cakes and cookies just for the day.

All activities weather permitting.