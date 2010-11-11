Explore History: Sheridan Railroad Historic District Virtual Tour - Dayton

All aboard for a journey through Sheridan’s railroad history!

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust Director of History Kevin Knapp for a virtual version of SCLT’s guided walking tour of the Sheridan Railroad Historic District.

Discover the people, industries and landmarks that helped transform Sheridan into an important railroad hub of the American West. Along the way, Kevin will share stories of early railroad development, local entrepreneurs and the lasting impact of rail transportation on our community.

Enjoy this fascinating look at Sheridan’s past from the comfort of an indoor setting, with two opportunities to attend in November!

Dates & Locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 11 | 10–11:30 a.m.

The Hub on Smith

Tuesday, Nov. 17 | 10:30 a.m.–12 noon

Tongue River Valley Community Center (TRVCC)

Both Explore History programs are free and open to the public. No walking required!