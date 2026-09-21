Evan Honer, Sam Burchfield @ The Lincoln - Cheyenne

BandWagon Presents brings Nashville singer-songwriter Evan Honer to The Lincoln in downtown Cheyenne on Friday, November 6, 2026, as part of his It's An Even Longer Road

Tour. Singer-songwriter Sam Burchfield opens. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM. General admission tickets are $26 plus fees.

Honer's career started with a cover of Tyler Childers' "Jersey Giant" that went viral while he was still a college student and Division 1 swimmer. The recording has passed 200 million streams and earned an RIAA gold certification. He released his debut album, West On I-10, on graduation day, followed it with Fighting For, and has since crossed 500 million total streams, sold out shows alongside Wyatt Flores, and grown his own label, Cloverdale Records, to 25 artists and more than 100 releases.

His third album, Everything I Wanted, was recorded over 18 days in a garage studio he built himself at his Nashville home, with producers Garrett Hall and Shane Travis. Its 13 songs move past his acoustic Americana roots toward indie and alternative pop, with string arrangements, horns, and pedal steel. The writing turns inward: songs about romance, resilience, roots, and his relationship with the fans who sing his bedroom-written lyrics back to him. His new EP, 4 Songs, is out now.