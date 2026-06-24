Equality Stage Theatre Company Presents: Twelfth Night - Lander

Join Equality Stage Theatre Company for its inaugural production of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, Twelfth Night! Brought to life by professional theater artists recently relocated to the Wind River Valley and some local favorites, this vibrant, modern interpretation transforms the classic tale of mistaken identity, romance, and revelry into a high-energy theatrical experience driven by live music.

Co-directed by company founders Andrew “Drew” Thornton and Jeremy Swanton, the production takes a fresh, engaging approach to Shakespeare’s language while remaining completely accessible and family-friendly for audiences of all experience levels. Come out for an evening of romance, humor, and live entertainment that celebrates the power of community storytelling.

Admission: FREE and open to the public. No pre-registration or tickets required.

Full Performance Schedule & Locations:

Friday, June 26 at 6:00 PM – Outdoor Performance at Lander City Park (Lander, WY)

Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 PM – Indoor Performance at the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Robert A. Peck Arts Center (Riverton, WY)

Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 PM – Outdoor Performance at Lander City Park (Lander, WY)