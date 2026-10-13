Educator Workshop: Find the Fun - Jackson

This engaging and comprehensive workshop is designed for anyone who for anyone who teaches or works with children, preschool through 5th grade, no musical experience required.

Presented in partnership with Teton Music School and the Grand Teton Music Festival, GTMF’s Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich will lead hands-on activities and strategies for educators that use music and movement to build community, unlock creativity, and bring structure and flow to your teaching. You’ll explore practical techniques you can adapt to your own educational or care setting through singing, movement and hands-on activities.

Free event but registration is required.