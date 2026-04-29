Downtown Sounds: Strings & Arias - Driggs

New in 2026, GTMF is partnering with the Downtown Driggs Association's Downtown Sounds series for a night of free classical music!

In partnership with the Driggs Downtown Sounds Concert Series, this special collaboration between the Grand Teton Music Festival and the Teton Valley Chamber Music Festival will feature a string quartet and five vocalists. Celebrate the beauty of opera with solo arias, duets, instrumental interludes, and a combined grand finale!