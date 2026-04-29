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Downtown Sounds: Strings & Arias - Driggs

Downtown Sounds: Strings & Arias - Driggs

New in 2026, GTMF is partnering with the Downtown Driggs Association's Downtown Sounds series for a night of free classical music!

In partnership with the Driggs Downtown Sounds Concert Series, this special collaboration between the Grand Teton Music Festival and the Teton Valley Chamber Music Festival will feature a string quartet and five vocalists. Celebrate the beauty of opera with solo arias, duets, instrumental interludes, and a combined grand finale!

Driggs City Plaza
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Driggs City Plaza
60 South Main Street
Driggs, Idaho 83422
(307) 690-2234
events@downtowndriggs.org