Disability in Wyoming – 2026 Gubernatorial Forum - Casper

Ahead of Wyoming’s Primary Election on August 18th, WCSP (Wyoming Community Service Providers) is hosting a Gubernatorial Candidate Forum in partnership with the Natrona County Collective Health Trust, Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, Child Development Center and Wyoming Independent Living. The forum features candidates Eric Barlow, Brent Bien and Megan Degenfelder, responding to topics impacting individuals with disabilities and their families, friends and communities.

WCSP and their Community Partners invite anyone to attend and learn who they feel best represents the Great State of Wyoming and the issues that matter to the disabilities community. This forum will also be live streamed on oilcity.news for those who are not able to attend in person.

This forum will be held on Thursday, July 30th at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and a room block is available for reservations under the name Wyoming Community Service Providers. This venue is accessible.