Different but SAME: Opening Reception - Casper

Distinct voices. Shared Humanity.

What makes us different, and what do we have in common?

Different but SAME brings together artists working across painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, dance, music, poetry, and spoken word. Through personal stories and creative expression, the exhibition explores identity, culture, and the experiences that shape how we see the world.

Featuring narratives of resilience, joy, and transformation, Different but SAME invites visitors to reflect on their own experiences, encounter new perspectives, and consider how art can bring people closer together.

Featured Artists and Mediums

Bruce Cook: Painting | Robert Martinez: Painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture | Ben Pease: Painting, mixed media, sculpture | Chris Simms: Spoken word | Suzy Gonzalez: Painting, mixed media | Joel Garcia: Painting, drawing | Jaime Chavez: Painting | Sue Sommers: Mixed media, sculpture | Lena Newlin: Written word, spoken word, literary arts | Kevin Johnson: Painting | James Pakootas: Spoken word, music | Karli Bruner: Dance | Jason Shogren: Music | Louis Still Smoking: Painting, drawing, mixed media | Opening Reception Performance | Enjoy a performance by Scattered Roots as part of the opening celebration.

Join us at The NIC to experience the exhibition, meet fellow art lovers, and celebrate the artists and their work.

Explore additional exhibitions at The NIC, including On the Coast with Conrad Schwiering, featuring coastal seascapes by the well-known Wyoming artist; A Home for Steamboat, illustrated by Zachary Pullen; and Artists Are Scientists: Rachel Hawkinson.

Admission: Free for NIC members, $10 per person or $20 per family for nonmembers.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum

400 E. Collins Drive, Casper, Wyoming