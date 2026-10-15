Data Center Community Forum - Gillette
Data Center Community Forum - Gillette
Concerned about data centers? The Wyoming Outdoor Council is too. Join us for a listening session to learn how data centers could impact the environment and local communities across Wyoming. You'll get to ask questions, share your concerns, and brainstorm ways to safeguard the places you hold dear. Your experiences and perspectives will help guide our work as we fight for regulatory guardrails on data center development. Join us in Gillette to be part of the conversation.
CAM-PLEX: Heritage Center Building
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Outdoor Council
307-332-7031
info@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
CAM-PLEX: Heritage Center Building
1635 Reata Dr.Gillette, Wyoming 82718