CRYSTAL SOUND BOWL MEDITATION with Hanna Austin - Jackson
CRYSTAL SOUND BOWL MEDITATION with Hanna Austin - Jackson
Crystal Sound Bowls offer a therapeutic form of meditation. All that is required to participate in this is finding a comfortable position to allow your body to relax. The bowls create healing frequencies that move through the body and re-calibrate on a cellular level. Each bowl correlates to a different chakra. Participants often are carried to a dream-like state and leave the room feeling full body residence.
Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.
Dancers' Workshop
$25
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org