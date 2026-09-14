CREATIVE AGING: MOVEMENT FOR MOBILITY with Sarah Hemphill - Jackson

Creative Aging: Movement for Mobility

Mondays, 1:30–2:30 PM @ DW

March 8 – May 10

This series will be taught by Sarah Hemphill, DW Adult Program Coordinator and certified Pilates instructor. Sarah has trained in the Moving Through Parkinson’s modality with the Center for Healthy Aging at Colorado State University and has years of experience working with older adults. This class series is rooted in creative movement practices adapted for individuals living with movement challenges.

Participants will focus on balance, coordination, spatial awareness, and creative expression. Each week introduces new movement ideas while revisiting and deepening previous skills, encouraging both continuity and mastery. This class combats the isolation experienced by some in this demographic by fostering social connection while supporting physical and emotional well-being.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops. All classes are $10/drop-in or pay what you can. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.