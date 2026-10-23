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Conversations on Democracy: What can we expect from the midterm elections? - Laramie

Conversations on Democracy: What can we expect from the midterm elections? - Laramie

Join us to explore the Campaign Strategies and Possible Outcomes of the 2026 Midterm Elections with Howard Wolfson!
Howard Wolfson is the Education program lead of Bloomberg Philanthropies. From 2010 to 2013, Wolfson was the New York City Deputy Mayor for Government Affairs and Communications. He also served as the communications director for Hillary Clinton’s history-making run for the presidency in 2008. Wolfson has worked on campaigns at every level of government, advising Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Andrew Cuomo, among others, as well as serving the Executive Director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Sponsored by the University of Wyoming Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program, the University of Wyoming School of Politics, Public Affairs, and International Studies, and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium
05:15 PM - 06:15 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

UW Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program and the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies
wallop@uwyo.edu
http://www.uwyo.edu/wallop/

Artist Group Info

ehanse25@uwyo.edu
University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium
1000 E University Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
3077664114
troyanek@uwyo.edu
http://www.uwyo.edu/ahc/