Conversations on Democracy: Interpreting 2026 - Electoral Shifts and Policy Impacts - Laramie

Join us for Conversations on Democracy: Interpreting 2026- Electoral Shifts and Policy Impacts! The event will include a panel of faculty including Dr. Andrew Garner, Dr. Jim King, and Dr. Ryan Wlliamson.

Panelists will present key findings from the 2026 Wyoming Election Year Survey, highlighting trends in voter behavior, turnout, and issue priorities that shaped the results. They will discuss what the election outcomes mean for policy and politics over the next few years at both the state and national levels. The session will conclude with a live audience Q&A.

The event will be hosted on November 9th at 5:30pm in the East Yellowstone Ballroom (220C) in the Union. It is free and open to the public!

This event is hosted and sponsored by the University of Wyoming Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program, the University of Wyoming School of Politics, Public Affairs, and International Studies, and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.